Juolevi has been a healthy scratch for the past six games.
Juolevi's most recent appearance was Jan. 25 in a 7-1 victory over the Senators. He scored his first career NHL goal, but has yet to see the ice since. His Canucks have lost three in a row, so it's possible he re-enters the lineup in the near future as a means to shake things up.
