Juolevi scored a power-play goal in Monday's 7-1 win over the Senators.

With the game already comfortably in hand, Juolevi got a rare power-play shift and made the most of it for the Canucks' sixth goal. It was his first goal and point in seven outings this season, and his first career NHL tally. The Finn has added seven hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating, but don't expect him to become a big power-play producer yet -- he's likely to play in a limited third-pairing role.