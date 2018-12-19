Canucks' Olli Juolevi: Undergoes surgery
Juolevi (knee) had successful surgery and will be out for the season.
Juolevi was developing nicely in his first season with the Utica Comets of the AHL, tallying 13 points in 18 games. The season-ending surgery certainly rules out the idea that he could earn a promotion to Vancouver later in the campaign. He will be good to go for the next training camp, where he'll compete for a roster spot on the 2019-20 Canucks.
