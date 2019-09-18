Canucks' Olli Juolevi: Won't play during preseason
Juolevi (knee) is not expected to suit up in any preseason games for Vancouver and could miss the start of the 2019-20 campaign, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Juolevi underwent surgery to repair his knee in December and is still working him way back. The blueliner figures to continue practicing with Vancouver during camp, but won't be up to game speed any time soon. Once given the all-clear the Finn will almost certainly start the year in the minors with AHL Utica and will need to prove he is at 100 percent in order to earn a call-up.
