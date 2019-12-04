Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Adds insurance tally
Fantenberg scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots and dished two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Fantenberg is on the scoresheet in his second appearance this season. The 28-year-old Swede topped out at nine points in 27 games in 2017-18 with the Kings. He's not likely to provide scoring skill, but he's replaced Alexander Edler (upper body) in the lineup. Fantenberg is capable of decent non-scoring stats -- he had 91 hits and 74 blocked shots in 61 appearances last year.
