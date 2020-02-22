Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Back in action versus Boston
Fantenberg (concussion) will be activated from IR and play Saturday versus the Bruins.
Fantenberg will return after five games out of the lineup, and he'll bump out Jordie Benn in the cross-conference clash. It's not a notable move for fantasy gamers, as the 28-year-old defenseman has posted four points over 27 games.
