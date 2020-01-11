Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Back in lineup Saturday
Fantenberg will return to the lineup for Saturday's tilt in Buffalo, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.
Fantenberg was a healthy scratch for Vancouver's 5-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday after playing 16 straight games. On the year, the 28-year-old blueliner has two points and a minus-4 rating. Jordie Benn will serve as an extra body Saturday.
