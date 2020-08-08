Fantenberg (undisclosed) was unfit to play in Friday's Game 4 versus the Wild, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fantenberg had appeared in the first three games of the series, and he took warmups Friday, but ultimately didn't play. It's unclear if it was just a healthy scratch or if he's working with a minor injury. Olli Juolevi took Fantenberg's place on the third pairing for Friday's contest.