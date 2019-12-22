Fantenberg notched a power-play assist, two hits and four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Fantenberg set up a J.T. Miller goal in the first period to record his first assist of the year. It was also his first power-play point since he had four helpers with the man advantage in 2017-18. The Swede now has two points, 19 hits and 14 blocked shots in 10 appearances. Fantenberg may lose his spot in the lineup when Alexander Edler (upper body) returns to action, but the latter has no timeline currently.