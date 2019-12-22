Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Earns rare power-play helper
Fantenberg notched a power-play assist, two hits and four PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Fantenberg set up a J.T. Miller goal in the first period to record his first assist of the year. It was also his first power-play point since he had four helpers with the man advantage in 2017-18. The Swede now has two points, 19 hits and 14 blocked shots in 10 appearances. Fantenberg may lose his spot in the lineup when Alexander Edler (upper body) returns to action, but the latter has no timeline currently.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.