Fantenberg is in the concussion protocol following the hit he took in Monday's preseason contest, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Fantenberg will likely miss the Canucks final two preseason games Wednesday and Thursday given the quick turnaround. Given the difficult nature of diagnosing concussion, the team likely won't know his status for Opening Night versus Edmonton on Oct. 2 until closer to puck drop. Once cleared to play, the blueliner is far from a lock for the 23-man roster and could find himself headed down to the minors.