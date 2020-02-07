Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Exits Thursday's contest
Fantenberg suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Minnesota.
It's unclear how Fantenberg suffered the injury, but he left the game having appeared in just 12:40 of ice time. The team will roll with five defensemen for the remainder of the game, and expect the team to comment on Fantenberg's status ahead of Saturday's game against Calgary.
