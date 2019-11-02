Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Gets bump to big squad
The Canucks recalled Fantenberg from AHL Utica on Saturday.
Fantenberg has yet to draw in for the big club this season. After spending the first two weeks on injured reserve, the club sent him to the minors to get in some game action. He appeared in two games for Utica and now returns to the top club with a chance to make his debut with the Canucks as soon as Saturday against the Sharks. Fantenterg's summoning may also be a sign that Quinn Hughes (lower body) will not play Saturday.
