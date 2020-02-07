Play

The Canucks placed Fantenberg (upper body) on injured reserve Friday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Vancouver has yet to release an expected timetable for Fantenberg's recovery, but he'll miss the team's next three games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. Guillaume Brisebois will round out the Canucks' depth on the back end until Fantenberg is ready to return.

