Fantenberg (undisclosed) took line rushes during warmups and will play in Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Blues, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Fantenberg missed Friday's Game 4 versus the Wild in their qualifying-round series, but he's apparently shaken off the injury that held him out of that contest. Olli Juolevi will be a healthy scratch Wednesday with Fantenberg ready to resume his duties on the third pairing.