Fantenberg inked a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Canucks on Monday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Fantenberg logged 61 games for the Kings and Flames last season, in which he tallied two goals, two helpers and 17 PIM while averaging 16:00 of ice time. With the Canucks, the 27-year-old may continue to struggle for consistent minutes and is unlikely to top the 10-15 point range, which gives him low-end fantasy value in even the deepest of formats.