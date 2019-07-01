Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Secures new deal
Fantenberg inked a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Canucks on Monday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Fantenberg logged 61 games for the Kings and Flames last season, in which he tallied two goals, two helpers and 17 PIM while averaging 16:00 of ice time. With the Canucks, the 27-year-old may continue to struggle for consistent minutes and is unlikely to top the 10-15 point range, which gives him low-end fantasy value in even the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Flames' Oscar Fantenberg: Expected to feature in playoffs•
-
Flames' Oscar Fantenberg: Drops gloves in loss•
-
Flames' Oscar Fantenberg: First point with Flames•
-
Flames' Oscar Fantenberg: Dealt to Flames for draft pick•
-
Kings' Oscar Fantenberg: Ready to rock•
-
Kings' Oscar Fantenberg: Won't play Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...