Fantenberg will make his season debut Sunday against the Oilers.

Fantenberg spent time on IR due to an illness to start the year, but he has since recovered and suited up in two games for AHL Utica, recording no points and a plus-1 rating. With Alexander Edler (upper body) ruled out, Fantenberg will finally take the NHL ice for the first time this season. This won't affect fantasy gamers since Fantenberg has just four goals and nine assists over 88 NHL contests.