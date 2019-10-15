Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Shifts to IR
Fantenberg (illness) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Fantenberg hasn't played yet this season. His IR placement is retroactive to Oct. 12, so he'll be eligible to return for Saturday's game against the Devils. Even when the 28-year-old's healthy, however, there's a chance he stays in the press box.
More News
-
Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Misses Monday's practice•
-
Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Suffers upper body injury•
-
Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Secures new deal•
-
Flames' Oscar Fantenberg: Expected to feature in playoffs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.