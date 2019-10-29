The Canucks assigned Fantenberg to AHL Utica for conditioning purposes on Tuesday.

Fantenberg spent nearly two weeks on injured reserve with an illness, but he was a healthy scratch in all five games both before and after the sickness. The Canucks haven't strayed from their current six defensemen, who have played in every game thus far. Therefore, Fantenberg will get the chance to refine his skills in the minors and stay in game shape while awaiting his next shot with the big club.