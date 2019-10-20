Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Sitting again Sunday
Fantenberg (illness) isn't among Vancouver's lines for warmups Sunday against the Rangers, indicating that he'll sit out the contest, Canucks play-by-play voice Brendan Batchelor reports.
Fantenberg remains on injured reserve, but he's eligible to return at any time moving forward. His next chance to suit up comes Tuesday in Detroit.
