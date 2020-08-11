Fantenberg (undisclosed) joined his teammates on the ice Tuesday.
Fantenberg would appear to be trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's Game 1 matchup with the Blues. If given the all-clear, the blueliner would likely bump Olli Juolevi from the lineup and join Tyler Myers on the third pairing.
