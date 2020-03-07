Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Snags helper in win
Fantenberg registered an assist and three blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.
The Swedish blueliner snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper. Fantenberg has five points in 34 contests this year, surpassing the four points he registered in 61 outings in 2018-19. He's not a high-scoring player by nature, so his fantasy value is extremely limited.
