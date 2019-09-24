Canucks' Oscar Fantenberg: Suffers upper body injury
Fantenberg suffered an upper body injury against the Senators and will not return.
Fantenberg signed a one-year deal with the Canucks after spending last season with the Kings and Flames. Look for more updates on his injury as the week progresses with their first regular season matchup coming next Wednesday against the Oilers.
