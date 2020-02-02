Fantenberg collected two assists, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Fantenberg had been held off the scoresheet in his previous 14 games. He doubled his output to four points in 25 games this season, matching his production from 61 appearances last year. The 28-year-old is a marginal defenseman already, and he doesn't warrant fantasy consideration.