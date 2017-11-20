Canucks' Patrick Wiercioch: Demoted to minors
Wiercioch was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.
Wiercioch has been bouncing back and forth between the NHL and AHL all season and when he has been in Vancouver, has served exclusively as a healthy scratch. The constant shuffling has also limited the blueliner to just two outings in the minors for the Comets in which he has tallied one goal and two PIM. The 27-year-old will likely continue to log frequent flyer miles between clubs for the rest of the season.
