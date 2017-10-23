Canucks' Patrick Wiercioch: Sent up to NHL
Wiercioch was recalled from AHL Utica on Monday, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.
After spending just two games in the minors, Wiercioch will return to the NHL. He's consistently logged 50-to-60 games each of the last four seasons, but will likely serve as a depth defensemen as Alexander Edler (lower body) and Troy Stecher (lower body) deal with injuries.
