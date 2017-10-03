Play

Canucks' Patrick Wiercioch: Set to hit waivers Wednesday

Wiercioch will be placed on waivers Wednesday.

The move to wave Wiercioch was necessitated by Vancouver's decision to bring in Derrick Pouliot via trade. If he goes unclaimed, the 27-year-old Wiercioch will likely be reassigned to the minors where he last played in 2012-13 when with AHL Binghamton.

