Canucks' Paul Cotter: Grabs one-year deal

Cotter agreed to terms on a one-year, $2.15 million contract with Vancouver on Wednesday.

Cotter missed the 20-point mark last year for the first time since his 2022-23 rookie campaign, which may have factored into New Jersey's decision not to give him a qualifying offer. Even with a change of scenery, the 26-year-old center is unlikely to be anything more than a bottom-six forward who helps kill penalties. He'll add some value in formats that utilize hits, but is otherwise a relative non-factor.