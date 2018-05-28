Canucks' Petrus Palmu: Inks entry-level deal with Vancouver
Palmu signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Monday.
Palmu spent last season with TPS Turku of the SM-liiga, totaling 17 goals and 36 points in 59 contests. The 5-foot-6 Finnish forward will likely spend several more seasons continuing to develop overseas and in the minors before getting a shot with the big club, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars just yet.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...