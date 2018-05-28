Canucks' Petrus Palmu: Inks entry-level deal with Vancouver

Palmu signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canucks on Monday.

Palmu spent last season with TPS Turku of the SM-liiga, totaling 17 goals and 36 points in 59 contests. The 5-foot-6 Finnish forward will likely spend several more seasons continuing to develop overseas and in the minors before getting a shot with the big club, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars just yet.