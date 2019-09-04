Palmu will remain in Finland for the 2019-20 campaign, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports.

Even after signing his entry-level deal with Vancouver in May, there was almost zero chance Palmu was going to land a spot on the Canucks' 23-man roster. Rather than link up with AHL Utica, the winger will continuing playing for TPS Turku, for which he tallied four goals and 14 helpers in 29 contests last year. The 22-year-old will likely need another year or two to continue developing his game and probably shouldn't be stashed away in even deeper dynasty formats.