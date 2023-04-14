Di Giuseppe supplied a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Di Giuseppe had the secondary helper on J.T. Miller's first-period tally. With three assists over the last seven games of the season, Di Giuseppe was a solid depth contributor. He had 12 points, 71 shots on net, 52 hits and a minus-1 rating in 30 NHL appearances for the year.