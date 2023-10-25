Di Giuseppe posted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 win against the Predators.

Di Giuseppe was helped out by Brock Boeser on the goal, which came just 22 seconds into the second period, giving the Canucks a 2-1 lead at the time. Di Giuseppe finished with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in 18:26 of ice time. He posted six goals and 12 points in 30 games for the Canucks last season, so his fantasy value remains minimal despite the goal.