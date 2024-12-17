Di Giuseppe was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.
Di Giuseppe and Linus Karlsson were summoned from the minors ahead of Vancouver's road back-to-back versus Utah and Vegas on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Mark Friedman and Artus Silovs shifted to the AHL in corresponding moves. Di Giuseppe hasn't earned a point in four minor-league appearances this campaign.
