Di Giuseppe scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Di Giuseppe scored the middle goal of the Canucks' three tallies in the second period. The 30-year-old winger continues to find success on the second line -- he has earned three of his four points this season over the last three games. He's added nine shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-8 rating. Di Giuseppe has never posted more than 17 points in a full season, but he's tracking for a productive year if he remains on a line with J.T. Miller.