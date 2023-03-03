site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: canucks-phil-di-giuseppe-called-up-by-canucks | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Called up by Canucks
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 3, 2023
at
4:44 pm ET
•
1 min read
Di Giuseppe was summoned by Vancouver on Friday.
Di Giuseppe has two goals and three points in nine contests while averaging 12:46 of ice time with Vancouver this season. He's also recorded 13 goals and 32 points in 37 AHL contests with Abbotsford in 2022-23.
More News
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
27D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/28/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read