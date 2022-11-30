site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Called up Tuesday
Di Giuseppe was called up from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.
Di Giuseppe will likely serve as forward depth while he's on the active roster. The 29-year-old has five assists through seven games with Abbotsford this season.
