Di Giuseppe scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Di Giuseppe has a goal and an assist over his last two contests. The tally was his first of the season at the NHL level. The 31-year-old winger has produced five points, 14 shots on net, 43 hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating over 15 appearances and is likely to remain in a bottom-six role.