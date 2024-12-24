Di Giuseppe was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.
Di Giuseppe skated on the top line in his third appearance of the season Monday in a 4-3 win over San Jose. It's unclear if Di Giuseppe will remain with Abbotsford, as this transaction could have been completed for cap purposes.
