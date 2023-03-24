Di Giuseppe scored a goal, added a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Di Giuseppe was involved in the Canucks' last two goals as they ran away with the win in the third period. The winger has three goals and an assist over his last six outings. He's up to eight points, 41 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-1 rating through 19 contests. His helper was his first career shorthanded point.