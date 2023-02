Di Giuseppe produced an assist, seven shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

Di Giuseppe has earned a goal and an assist over three games since the All-Star break despite playing in a bottom-six role. The 29-year-old could have a chance for a larger role if the Canucks continue to retool their roster ahead of the trade deadline. He's added nine shots on net, a minus-2 rating and six hits in four outings overall.