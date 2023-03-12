Di Giuseppe signed a two-year, two-way extension with Vancouver on Sunday.
Di Giuseppe has averaged 13:33 of ice time with four points in 13 NHL games this season. He's also tallied 32 points in 39 AHL appearances. Expect him to continue filling a depth role with the organization for the next two seasons.
