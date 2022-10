Di Giuseppe (lower body) was put on waivers by Vancouver on Wednesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Di Giuseppe began the season on the non-roster injured reserve list because of the lower-body injury. Now that he's healthy, Vancouver can send him to the minors, which is where he was expected to start the season if not for the injury. He had 12 goals and 36 points in 42 AHL contests last season.