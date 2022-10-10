Di Giuseppe (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Di Giuseppe was already expected to miss multiple weeks with his injured so this move won't impact his return timeline. Expect the 29-year-old to head back to the minors once healthy.
More News
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Out at least two weeks•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Sticking with Canucks•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Suffers fracture in AHL•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Promoted to NHL•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Clears protocols, assigned to AHL•