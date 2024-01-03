Di Giuseppe (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Senators.
It's unclear what happened to prompt Di Giuseppe's exit from the contest. With the Canucks leading 5-0 after the first period, it's possible this is a precautionary move. More information should be available prior to Thursday's game in St. Louis, which begins a seven-game road trip for the Canucks.
