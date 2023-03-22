Di Giuseppe scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Di Giuseppe has two goals over his last five games, and he's gone plus-3 in that span. He cut the deficit to one goal with his third-period tally Tuesday. The 29-year-old winger is up to six points, 40 shots, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating through 18 contests this season, though he's mainly seen middle-six minutes lately.