Di Giuseppe (undisclosed) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday.

Di Giuseppe, who sat out Thursday's 2-1 loss to St. Louis, will miss at least a total of 10 games and 24 days as a result of being put on LTIR. He will be sidelined until at least Jan. 27 against Columbus. Di Giuseppe has three goals, five assists, 39 shots on net and 45 hits across 32 games this season.