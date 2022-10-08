Di Giuseppe (lower body) will be out for 2-to-4 weeks, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.
Di Giuseppe signed a two-way deal with Vancouver after spending the last two seasons in the Rangers' organization. Once healthy, the 28-year-old will likely spend most of the year with AHL Abbotsford.
More News
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Sticking with Canucks•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Suffers fracture in AHL•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Reassigned to AHL•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Promoted to NHL•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Clears protocols, assigned to AHL•
-
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Added to COVID-19 protocols•