Di Giuseppe supplied a goal in Vancouver's 6-2 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Di Giuseppe scored at 10:04 of the third period to boost the Canucks' lead to 4-2. It was his second goal and third point in eight games with Vancouver this season. The 29-year-old also has 13 goals and 30 points in 33 contests with AHL Abbotsford in 2022-23.