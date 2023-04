Di Giuseppe registered an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Di Giuseppe has seen advanced minutes lately, but he had just one assist in the seven games prior to Tuesday. The 29-year-old winger set up a J.T. Miller tally in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Di Giuseppe has 11 points, 70 shots on net, 50 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 29 NHL contests this season.