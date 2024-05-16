Di Giuseppe (personal) was back with the team for Thursday's game-day skate prior to Game 5 versus Edmonton, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Di Giuseppe is goalless in 13 straight games in which he recorded one lone helper, four shots and six blocks while dishing out 36 hits. Given his offensive limitations, Di Giuseppe is far from a lock to suit up in Game 5 and could continue watching from the press box in favor of Linus Karlsson, Vasily Podkolzin or Nils Hoglander -- all of whom will no doubt be pushing for minutes.