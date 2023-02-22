site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: canucks-phil-di-giuseppe-returns-to-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Di Giuseppe was sent to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.
Di Giuseppe has two goals and three points in nine contests with Vancouver this season. He's also recorded 13 goals and 30 points in 33 games with Abbotsford in 2022-23.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read